Two lanes northbound on Auckland’s Southwestern motorway, SH20, have closed after an over-height vehicle struck the Waterview tunnel.
An NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) spokesperson said crews are currently inspecting the damage to the tunnel.
“One lane remains open, however, large queues are forming,” they said.
Commuters are encouraged to delay their travel if possible or choose an alternative route.
“Another update will be provided shortly,” NZTA said.
More to come.