Two lanes northbound on Auckland’s Southwestern motorway, SH20, have closed after an over-height vehicle struck the Waterview tunnel.

An NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) spokesperson said crews are currently inspecting the damage to the tunnel.

“One lane remains open, however, large queues are forming,” they said.

Commuters are encouraged to delay their travel if possible or choose an alternative route.

SH20 NORTHBOUND WATERVIEW TUNNEL - 3:25PM

Due to Emergency roadworks the left two northbound lanes in the Northbound Waterview Tunnel has been temporarily closed. Merge with care to pass and expect delays until cleared.^HJ pic.twitter.com/72gg0S4cJ3 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) January 24, 2024

“Another update will be provided shortly,” NZTA said.

More to come.