Land Information New Zealand proposes 57 job cuts

By RNZ

Land Information New Zealand has proposed to make a net reduction of 57 jobs to meet the government’s demands to cut costs.

The department in charge of handling land titles and managing Crown property has already disestablished 53 vacant positions, including leadership roles.

A spokesperson said it was currently consulting with staff over cutting another five jobs.

They said since October 2023, contractor and consultant numbers have reduced and only high priority roles have been recruited for.

The spokesperson said discretionary spending such as travel, training and catering has been halved.

LINZ has not called for voluntary redundancies.