Labour Party calls for Napier candidate nominations

Stuart Nash celebrates his third election as Napier MP and the Labour Party's landslide victory in 2020. Now he's standing down and the Party is seeking a replacement. Photo / NZME

Stuart Nash celebrates his third election as Napier MP and the Labour Party's landslide victory in 2020. Now he's standing down and the Party is seeking a replacement. Photo / NZME

The Labour Party has opened nominations for a Napier electorate candidate to replace three-term MP Stuart Nash, who announced earlier this week he was resigning from Parliament ahead of this year’s General Election.

Nominations will close on April 28. The party headquarters will then decide if a selection process is necessary, and a new candidate is likely to be announced in May, although the closing date for nominations of General Election candidates is September 15.

The triennial election will be held on October 14, with all people aged over 18 at that date eligible to vote.

At stake are 72 seats from electorates (65 General and seven Maori electorates), and about 48 Party List seats.

The Labour Party currently has 65 seatsin total, National Party 33, Greens and Act 10 each, and Te Pati Maori 2.