The crash scene on Koutu Rd, Rotorua.

A person has been injured in a crash in Rotorua this morning.

The crash has also caused a power outage to some residents in Koutu.

Richie Ngatai was first on the scene and said he helped a woman who was bleeding from the head.

“She was talking to me and just mumbling and crying. It was just as well a doctor turned up behind and helped her until emergency services arrived.”

Another view of the crash scene on Koutu Rd, Rotorua.

A spokeswoman from St John confirmed a person in a serious condition was transported via ambulance to Rotorua Hospital.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police responded to a single-vehicle crash.

Police were called about 8.50am after a vehicle hit a power pole.

One person was assessed for injuries.

The road was blocked while powerlines are cleared.

Inquiries are ongoing, the spokeswoman said.

Unison’s website said power was cut at 8.48am and the estimated end was 5pm.

Areas affected were Taharangi St, Whittaker Rd, Koutu Rd, Huratai St, Bennetts Rd and others.