KiwiRail to front select committee over Wellington train fiasco

KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy says there have been obvious system failures and the state-owned enterprise will be making changes. Photo / Duncan Brown

KiwiRail officials are expected to front a select committee this morning after a broken piece of critical equipment and scheduling issues caused significant disruption on Wellington’s train network.

Trains were restricted to 70km/h this week, effectively halving the number of usual services.

Thousands of passengers have been affected, with one saying the situation “was beyond any worst-case scenario I’d imagined”.

The timetable is scheduled to return to normal today but the probe into what went wrong and who knew what and when has only just begun.

The Government has launched a rapid review into KiwiRail and the state-owned enterprise has ordered its own external review.

National Party transport spokesman Simeon Brown asked that KiwiRail appear before the Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee after the commuter chaos.

“With many questions remaining unanswered regarding when the Wellington train network can return to its scheduled timetables and normal speed restrictions, it is crucial that KiwiRail answer these questions before the committee,” Brown wrote to the select committee’s chairman and Labour MP Shanan Halbert.

“I request that the committee invites KiwiRail to appear before the committee to answer questions relating to this failure, how it occurred, the communications following the failure, and what KiwiRail is doing to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Halbert said he had also asked

Kiwirail to come before the committee and a briefing on the disruptions.

Halbert said the committee was likely to agree and will hear from Kiwirail about 10.15am.

KiwiRail chief executive Peter Reidy has previously said there had been obvious system failures within the state-owned enterprise and changes will be made.

“When leaders learned of the issue last week, we immediately launched a recovery programme to minimise what we recognise is an unacceptable level of disruption for Wellington commuters,” Reidy said.

KiwiRail initially said the disruption was due because its only specialist track evaluation car, which measures tracks across the country so trains can operate safely, was broken.

This meant the tracks on Wellington’s Kāpiti line could not be inspected by April 30 to remain compliant and avoid speed restrictions.

But KiwiRail later said there was also a scheduling problem. The tracks on the Kāpiti line weren’t scheduled to be assessed until this month anyway - outside of the compliance period and irrespective of the broken evaluation car.