Kiwi sailor Hamish Thompson, 70, to serve life in prison after being caught in record-breaking 1.4 tonne cocaine bust

Jared Savage
By
6 mins to read
Kiwi sailor Hamish Edmond Thompson [inset] was given a life sentence after being caught by the Australian Federal Police with 1.4 tonnes of cocaine on his yacht Elakha in February 2017. Photo / AFP

An aging Kiwi sailor caught in a record-breaking Australian cocaine bust will probably be in prison for the rest of his life, according to the judges who rejected his last-ditch legal appeal.

Hamish

