Kiwi held hostage in Papua New Guinea safely released

PNG Prime Minister James Marape shared a photo on Facebook of two of the hostages, including Australian professor Bryce Barker (left) after their release. Photo / Facebook, PM James Marape

A New Zealand citizen being held hostage by a criminal gang has been released from captivity more than a week after he was kidnapped in PNG’s highlands.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson confirmed the release of three hostages in the Southern Highlands Province of Papua New Guinea - an Australian-resident New Zealander and two Papua New Guinea citizens.

“They are now in a safe location. We are extremely pleased that the hostage situation is resolved and we are relieved for the hostages and their whānau,” they said.

The Herald understands one of those released was professor Bryce Barker, who is a New Zealand citizen who resides in Australia.

ABC news said Barker and his colleagues were in Papua New Guinea conducting research into the history of human migration into Australia when they were taken by a criminal gang from Hela Province who demanded a ransom for their freedom.

Aotearoa New Zealand 🇳🇿welcomes the safe release of hostages in PNG including a NZer. Tenkiu tru for your leadership and cooperation governments of PNG 🇵🇬and Australia 🇦🇺. #tatoutatou — Nanaia Mahuta (@NanaiaMahuta) February 26, 2023

“Aotearoa New Zealand welcomes the safe release of hostages in PNG including an NZer. Tenkiu tru for your leadership and co-operation governments of PNG and Australia,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta tweeted.

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong wrote to Twitter, “I welcome news from PNG that all hostages have been released and will soon be reunited with their families.”

“Thank you to PNG’s government for its leadership in securing a safe and peaceful resolution,” said Wong.

PNG Prime Minister James Marape took to Facebook to announce the hostages’ release and thank all police and defence forces, local leaders and the community for their assistance.

“We apologise to the families of those taken as hostages for ransom, it took us a while but the last three have been successfully returned through covert operations,” he said.

The Mfat spokesperson said: “We thank the Government of Papua New Guinea for its leadership in securing the hostages’ release. In the spirit of co-operation amongst Pacific whānau, we have worked closely with the Governments of Papua New Guinea and Australia on this issue.”

An Mfat spokesperson said there has been no update on Phillip Mehrtens, the Kiwi pilot who was taken hostage by a rebel group in Papua nearly three weeks ago.

Mehrtens was flying for Indonesian airline Susi Air and had five passengers on board, who are believed to have been freed.

The West Papuan National Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack and threatened to kill the pilot if the government in Jakarta did not recognise the independence of West Papua – which refers to the western side of the island of New Guinea.

A released video showed a man identified as Mehrtens standing in a forest surrounded by a group of people armed with rifles, spears and bows and arrows. In a second video, the man was ordered by the rebels to say, “Indonesia must recognise Papua is independent.”

“I took him hostage for Papua independence, not for food or drinks,” leader of the separatist rebels Egianus Kogoya said in the video with the man standing next to him. “He will be safe with me as long as Indonesia does not use its arms, either from the air or on the ground.”

Kiwi pilot Philip Mehrtens was photographed with his rebel captors in Indonesia's Papua region. Photo / TPNPB

Susi Air founder and former Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries of Indonesia Susi Pudjiastuti told the Herald Mehrtens was one of the airline’s best pilots.

Pudjiastuti said her daughter had spoken to Mehrtens’ wife who was definitely going through a “very tough” time.

Mehrtens has a young son who is about 5 years old. The chief pilot and director of operation had contacted the family, she said.

A friend and former colleague described Mehrtens as a “quiet and serious” man who is originally from Christchurch.

Mehrtens is married to a woman of Indonesian descent and had been living in her home country for quite some time. He speaks fluent Bahasa, the main language spoken in Indonesia.

“This would be beneficial for him in this situation,” he told the Herald.

The Susi Air plane that Phillip Mehrtens was piloting being torched by the rebels Photo / TPNPB

“There is a high percentage of expats working at Susi Air. It is one of the better companies in Indonesia and they look after their pilots,” the former colleague said.

