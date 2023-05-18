A section of State Highway 2 in the Karangahake Gorge has reopened after a truck rolled this morning.
The crash, which police say involved three vehicles, was reported at 8.20am and two people have moderate injuries, a spokeswoman said.
Police said a truck had also rolled in the crash.
SH2 between Waitawheta and Campbell Rds was open under stop-go traffic management, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.
“Future vehicle recovery may require a temporary closure again later this morning. Expect delays through this area today,” the agency said.
Police are looking into the circumstances of the crash.
A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances responded and treated two people at the scene, taking one to Thames Hospital in a moderate condition.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one truck was on the scene.