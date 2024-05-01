With the Kāpiti Health Shuttle, from left, Diana Ponsford, Kim Nye, Tobi Earthwood.

For many Kāpiti people, getting to outpatient appointments at Wellington and Kenepuru hospitals can be a bit of a mission.

But the journeys can be a lot easier if they use the Kāpiti Health Shuttle or Kāpiti Carers service.

The Kāpiti Health Shuttle, operated by A Safe Kapiti (ASK), is a purpose-built shuttle that collects people from their homes, takes them to appointments, and then home.

Kāpiti Carers does the same thing but via volunteer drivers who use their car.

ASK manager Kim Nye said people who have morning outpatient appointments at Kenepuru (after 9.30am) or Wellington (after 10am) hospitals between Monday to Thursday can book the shuttle by phoning 0800 502 066 (ext 0) as soon as they get an appointment day and time.

The phone isn’t manned between Thursday afternoon and Monday morning but is checked for bookings, and people are contacted as soon as possible.

“A consistent booking system and great service delivery, means we get you to your appointments without the added stress of managing your own transport,” said Nye.

“It is a perfect solution that meets everyone’s needs but is also an essential service for vulnerable users.

“We have access to accommodate wheelchairs and our hoist also allows us to bring less-abled patients into the vehicle rather than using the steps of the bus.

“We also carry a wheelchair on board so if anyone has a problem coming out of their home or hospital then we can accommodate them getting to and from the shuttle and have extended seatbelts available also.

The Kāpiti Health Shuttle. Photo / David Haxton

“Plus if you have ended up in hospital overnight, you can let hospital staff know you would like to get the shuttle home and they will assist you to make contact with us and will ensure you are ready in time for when the shuttle heads back to Kapiti.

“A close engagement with Kāpiti Carers also ensures we can cater for late bookings and any other anomalies that arise daily.”

Diana Ponsford, from Kāpiti Carers, said the group was looking for more volunteer drivers.

“If you are thinking of volunteering in the community, or have recently moved to Kāpiti, this is a great way to meet people and get to know the area.

“You won’t be asked to do more than one drive a week, no commitment and no set days.”

She said anyone interested, and who had a current driver’s licence and owned a car with full insurance, could call her for more information via 021 155 3276.

Meanwhile, ASK in conjunction with Kāpiti Carers and the Kāpiti Health Advisory Group (KHAG), has produced a pamphlet, showing the best options for residents of Kāpiti to travel to hospital appointments.

A diagram shows hospital transport options for Kāpiti people. Photo / David Haxton

“The transport options pamphlet has been distributed throughout Kāpiti including medical centres and rest homes and other agencies and health-related organisations,” Nye said.

“It shows all transport options for Kapiti people and has been given a lot of praise and has been welcomed by outpatient users.

“It has increased contact and awareness with people, and hopefully will result in a decrease of people using their own cars, reducing the carbon footprint.”

She said the aim was to promote the best options of transport to hospital appointments.

“It focuses on primarily using ASK or Kapiti Carers, but it also shows the public transport options and combined options for using both, including connecting up with the Health New Zealand shuttle.

“The pamphlet includes a diagram that visually shows the options to make the process simpler for people to follow and get a better understanding of what their options are.

“They can then make their transport plans early or as soon as they receive notification of their appointments.

Nye said three key points when people were considering their transport options, and preferred not to use public transport, were:

1. If you have afternoon appointments at Kenepuru, phone Kāpiti Carers.

2. If you have morning appointments at Kenepuru or Wellington, contact ASK.

3. If you are given an afternoon appointment at Wellington, contact the hospital and ask if you can change to a morning one or one at Kenepuru.

“The hospitals are very obliging and will change if they can if you contact them as soon as you receive your appointment letter.”

The expected koha to use the Kāpiti Health Shuttle for Wellington and Kenepuru hospitals is $20 and a support person goes for free.

Kāpiti Carers koha is $60 for Wellington and Hutt Valley hospitals, $40 for Kenepuru, and $20 for a local appointment.