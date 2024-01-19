Voyager 2023 media awards
Grandad died after waiting 30 hours in ED. His family fought for six months for answers

22 minutes to read
Alex Spence
Over the past few years, hospital emergency departments have emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic into a new crisis. ALEX SPENCE reports on a Hamilton family who alleged they experienced numerous care and communication

