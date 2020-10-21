Jackpot: Two Lotto players split $800,000 Strike prize

Two lucky Lotto winners are seeing in their long weekend with a extra $400,000 to spend.

The players, from Auckland and Waihi, split the $800,000 Strike prize in last night's draw.

The Waihi winner bought their lucky ticket at New World in Waihi, while the Auckland winner bought theirs on the MyLotto app.

But you could still win your millions this weekend, with $5 million up for grabs after Powerball wasn't struck tonight.

Another $1 million is up for the taking in Lotto's First Division on Saturday.

Just last week a Morrinsville resident bagged $5.5 million, made up of Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

A ticket bought at Countdown Maidstone in Upper Hutt won the other half-million from Lotto First Division, but didn't have the Powerball number.

That followed a six-week run of Lotto players scoring big, taking home a total of $21.5 million between them.

Newly-minted millionaires in Christchurch said they were "absolutely dumbfounded" to hear they'd won $5.5 million in mid-October.

The couple, who want to remain anonymous, have been playing on MyLotto since the level 4 lockdown and bought a dip ticket for Saturday's draw.

"We decided we'd stick with MyLotto even after the lockdown," the winner said.

The woman logged into her MyLotto account and watched the animated draw, which revealed she was a winner. But the winning line was quite far down the ticket so at that point she didn't know what the prize was.

"I called my husband back through so I could replay the draw for him and that's when we saw it - $5,500,000 at the top of our ticket. We were absolutely dumbfounded."