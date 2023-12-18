The Government enters its final week of the year, a shake-up for the capital’s transport plans and 30C-plus temperatures expected across the country in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Forget honey-glazed ham or a hearty pavlova, the Department of Corrections has revealed the “basic, nutritious” meal prisoners across New Zealand will be tucking into this Christmas.

The meals will consist of roast chicken, gravy and vegetables for lunch, and chicken luncheon, relish and salad sandwiches for dinner, along with two Christmas mince pies to acknowledge the day.

“This is the same meal that has been served for a number of years,” said Corrections chief custodial officer Neil Beales.

A vegetarian option of hummus and salad sandwiches will be available for Christmas dinner, while vegetarian patties are available for lunch.

Little has changed in the Christmas meal behind bars - pictured here in 2014 - other than the dessert. Photo / Duncan Brown

About 9000 prisoners across the country will be tucking into the standard Christmas menu this year, for $9.21 each for the day.

“This includes the normal daily budgeted cost for food of $8.21 for the 2023/24 financial year, plus $1 for the two Christmas mince pies,” Corrections said.

Alongside the Christmas meals prepared and cooked by prisoners, Beales said additional sports and activities will be offered where possible as well as a number of “family days”.

“We know Christmas can be a really difficult time, particularly for the families of those in prison. Throughout December we run a number of family days where children can visit their mum or dad in prison and read books, make gifts and play games to make the Christmas period special,” said Beales.

Department of Corrections staff with Christmas boxes for children which were donated to Women’s Refuge. Photo / Corrections

Corrections said their staff and prisoners had been busy giving back to the community in the lead-up to the festive season.

“For many of the approximately 9000 people in prison, the lead-up to Christmas provides the opportunity to make a difference in their community, and gives them a sense of purpose,” Beales said.

At Tongariro Prison, men working in the prison nursery have grown and donated fresh vegetables to the Tūrangi Foodbank. Prisoners have also made planter boxes from wood pallets to donate to the Korohe Marae.

Auckland Prison is also donating produce to several charities this festive season.

Men working in Auckland Prison’s nursery grow six or seven tonnes of fresh vegetables for people in need each year. Photo / Corrections

“People in Dunedin on community work sentences have made wooden Christmas trees, learning tool safety, craftsmanship and teamwork,” Corrections said.

The trees have been donated to schools in the region, where children have decorated them.

Staff at prisons and Community Corrections sites across the country have also collected and donated food and toys to local charities.

“It’s important for us to recognise that many of our staff will be working right throughout the break.

“Corrections operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, so I really want to acknowledge our incredible frontline staff who will be working hard throughout the holiday period, including on Christmas Day. Thank you to each and every one of you for your commitment to keeping the public safe,” Beales said.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.