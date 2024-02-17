A Te Puke man injured trying to access a popular swimming spot says local authorities “fobbed off” his call for safety improvements.

The dangers of swimming in Western Bay of Plenty waterways are in the spotlight after another Te Puke man fell 8 metres onto rocks and a 12-year-old broke three neck bones diving into shallow water this summer.

Peter Rawstron, 63, is still nursing an injured knee after venturing to the Waiere Stream by Te Puke Highway, between No 1 Rd and Te Matai Rd, about three weeks ago.

Rawstron said he was one of at least 20 people at the waterhole that day. It was popular for families as it did not require much travel for most and was free, he said.

Despite the waterhole’s popularity, it could be hazardous trying to get down the bank, Rawstron said.

He hurt his knee while navigating the rough track, which could easily be fixed.

“I’d just like some steps and a handrail,” he said.

“It’s not just kids, a lot of elderly go there. It’s just down by the walking track. It’s just bloody nice, crystal-clear water.”

Rawstron said he was aware of the dangers of swimming in natural environments, such as hidden rocks or logs, but enjoying waterholes was part of the classic Kiwi summer, especially for families who could not afford pools or did not live near a beach.

In his view: “If I got hurt, someone else will get hurt.”

“It’s a really slippery, horrible track.”

Rawstron said he contacted the Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Bay of Plenty Regional Council to ask for the steps and rail but was “fobbed off” by each council to the other, he said.

“I’m not so much angry as I am disappointed. This is something so simple, that would give so many people joy,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity to make things better for people. Lots of people use it. It’s a no-brainer.”

Western Bay council reserves and facilities manager Peter Watson said the Waiere Stream could change with the weather. Raised water levels could move logs and create unseen underwater hazards “that can be very dangerous”.

“It’s for this reason that the placement of any structures such as steps is highly likely to be damaged on a regular basis due to flood damage with the associated costs of reinstatement.”

Any structure in a waterway would also require regional council consent.

Watson said the Western Bay council “has been engaging with locals” and was now looking at options such as a rope-type handrail system to assist people getting out of the water.

“However, this is a natural waterbody that is not promoted or managed as a swimming hole. Council provides swimming pools in Te Puke and Katikati for its residents to use as safe managed swimming sites.”

The regional council declined to comment.

Last month, Te Puke man Kane Powell survived an 8m fall onto rocks at Raparapahoe Stream without breaking bones. He was one of many swimmers at the popular spot that day.

In Tauranga, Te Mero Elder, 12, faces a long recovery after breaking three bones in his neck diving into shallow water in the Waimapu Stream in Oropi last weekend.

