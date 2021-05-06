India Covid-19 appeal: Herald readers raise $200,000 for World Vision

World Vision India's Director of Health Dr Carel Joseph, and Surgeon Dr. Anjima Das share feelings of helplessness and fear as Covid ravages India. Video / World Vision / AP / Getty

New Zealand Herald readers have raised a staggering $203,791 for World Vision in just three days to provide relief for India's Covid-19 crisis.

The money will go towards desperately needed supplies of oxygen, beds, medical supplies and food in India, where daily new cases have topped 400,000 and the official death tally is almost 4000 a day. Experts believe both figures are an undercount.

Families devastated by COVID-19 need you. Please click here to donate now at worldvision.org.nz and save lives

The Herald has been running daily stories online and in print since Tuesday, highlighting the scale of the crisis in India and how it is affecting ordinary people.

Readers have responded instantly and generously, clicking through to the World Vision donations site from the online articles and sending coupons from the newspaper stories.

Many of the coupon donations, which arrive by post, have not yet been counted, so the total is expected to grow further.

World Vision's national director for New Zealand, Grant Bayldon, said the amount raised so far proved how generous Kiwis could be.

"Once again we have been so thrilled to see how many of you have reached out to support World Vision as we work to turn things around in India, with protection, prevention and urgent life-saving healthcare.

"Your donations will be put to immediate use, supporting families devastated by COVID-19 by providing things like oxygen and hospital beds, as well as emergency food and other desperately needed essentials.

"But it will mean even more than that – it will be a message to the people you help that they are our neighbours. Global neighbours we may never meet, but neighbours nonetheless."

Herald editor Murray Kirkness said the donations showed how readers had been moved by the unfolding crisis in India and wanted to help.

"From the first stories, it became clear that this was an unimaginable catastrophe for India and our audience wanted to know more.

"That translated into a strong desire to help and we're delighted to join forces with World Vision to make that possible.

"New Zealand has many strong ties to India and our readers have shown how deeply we care about helping our neighbours in their time of need."

The campaign has featured stories from doctors on the front line and an Indian Kiwi mum who dreads the latest daily news from her extended family in India. One woman described going from hospital to hospital, trying to find someone who would take her sick brother.

"Hospital beds now have waiting lists," explained World Vision India's director of health, Dr P Carel Joseph.

"Each one has as many as 75 patients waiting for it. That has been the reality for the past two or three weeks all across India.

"And there's a massive shortage of oxygen. Hospitals all over the country are crying out for oxygen. Beds with ventilators are a distant dream."

Dr Joseph warned that the Covid crisis would soon spread to poorer rural areas, where there were often no doctors or hospitals but World Vision would be there to help.

"Money that New Zealanders give to World Vision will go towards healthcare for the most vulnerable.

"Your support will help save their lives by strengthening existing health systems, providing things like oxygen and hospital beds, as well as emergency food and other desperately needed essentials."

Where your money goes

Your support will help save lives by providing protection, prevention, and urgent life-saving healthcare.

· Oxygen

· Hospital beds

· Medical supplies

· Other desperately needed essentials