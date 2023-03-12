After a stormy Friday, families across Hawke’s Bay made the most of the weekend sunshine as fun community attractions and events continue to kick back into life.
The return of the Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market at its new location in Civic Square in Hastings saw people give much-needed support to growers and small businesses. At the Wattie’s Family Fun Day at Flaxmere Park, families received free food and heaps of entertainment.
For tamariki who missed out on the WeetBix Tryathlon in February, Te Mata Kindergarten’s Junior Triathlon and Family Fun Day saw eager younglings bike, run and water-slide their way to the finish line.
And on Saturday, adults also soaked up the sun (and some much-needed beers) at the Beer Appreciation Day in Havelock North.