Eager tamariki off to a flying start at the beginning of the Te Mata Kindergarten Junior Triathlon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Eager tamariki off to a flying start at the beginning of the Te Mata Kindergarten Junior Triathlon. Photo / Paul Taylor

After a stormy Friday, families across Hawke’s Bay made the most of the weekend sunshine as fun community attractions and events continue to kick back into life.

The return of the Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market at its new location in Civic Square in Hastings saw people give much-needed support to growers and small businesses. At the Wattie’s Family Fun Day at Flaxmere Park, families received free food and heaps of entertainment.

For tamariki who missed out on the WeetBix Tryathlon in February, Te Mata Kindergarten’s Junior Triathlon and Family Fun Day saw eager younglings bike, run and water-slide their way to the finish line.

And on Saturday, adults also soaked up the sun (and some much-needed beers) at the Beer Appreciation Day in Havelock North.

Punters soak up beer and sun at the Beer Appreciation Day at Duart House, Havelock North on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Lakiya Neill (left) and Jesse Renall from Hastings enjoy the festivities at the Beer Appreciation Day.

The legendary Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market was abuzz at its new temporary home at Civic Square in Hastings on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Walter Jones, three, races down the waterslide at the Te Mata Kindergarten Junior Triathlon and Family Fun Day on Sunday. Photo / Paul Taylor