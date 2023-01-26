Voyager 2022 media awards
‘I’ll bring the tomato sauce’: New Zealand and British PMs bond over sausage rolls

Minister Chris Hipkins posted images on his Instagram of the sausage roll cake he received on his birthday in September last year. Photo / Instagram

Chris Hipkins has agreed to a sausage roll date with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak after he tweeted congratulating him on his new role.

It comes after the UK Prime Minister posted a message of congratulations that also made reference to Hipkins’ well-known fondness for sausage rolls.

“Looking forward to working with @chrishipkins as the new Prime Minister of New Zealand,” the tweet read.

“Our countries have so much in common, and I hope we get to discuss our shared priorities in person soon - maybe over a British sausage roll?” Sunak jested.

Hipkins responded to the message by writing “I’ll bring the tomato sauce”.

“Looking forward to working together and advancing the strong relationship between our two countries that share many values and commonalities - sausage rolls amongst them.”


New Zealand Health Minister tweeted yesterday it was “great to see the hospitality at government house includes our new PM’s favs”, posting a photo of Chippy’s favourite snack.

Hipkins’ sausage roll cake, a savoury treat that garnered attention on social media, was the centrepiece of his birthday celebration in September.


