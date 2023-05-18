The driver of the bus has been stood down while the incident is investigated. Photo / Supplied

Parents are fuming at an Auckland school bus service and say children suffered cuts from a smashed window on the vehicle during the ride home.

The bus company, which ferries students to and from East Auckland’s Howick College, has apologised, is investigating the incident and says it has stood down the driver involved.

Howick College staff are also being accused of telling students to get on the already-damaged bus, a claim that principal Dale Burden denies.

The school employs private bus contractor Brougham Buses for students living in semi-rural areas some distance away.

Frustration boiled over on Tuesday when parents received videos showing the bus with a smashed window and shards of glass flying about.

“I was a bit confused about what was going on,” said one distressed mother, who initially thought the damage was caused by a fallen tree.

“I thought it was rural roads and, with all the rain, I figured that a tree must have come down while the bus was in transit.”

She was then told by her 13-year-old son that he’d been accused of causing the damage.

According to student accounts, the bus arrived on Tuesday afternoon to collect about 40 students with the window already caved in.

The driver allegedly told a school staff member that students had smashed the window in, which led to the staff member lecturing students on their behaviour.

Parents believed the window damage was far too substantial to have been caused by a teenager and claimed pupils were sent on their way with the smashed window beginning to break apart.

According to students on the bus, people initially sat right next to the window but quickly moved away when shards of glass began flying.

At one stage, a large chunk flew in the direction of students.

“They said to the driver to slow down as he was driving fast, and the faster he drove the more that broke off, but he just ignored them,” the mother said.

Several children were cut by flying glass.

Another mother, whose “normally cruisy” child received multiple minor cuts on his arms and legs, said her son was taken aback by the experience.

The bus had been travelling on rural roads, at times reaching high speeds, as glass hit her son.

“It’s a traumatic experience,” she said.

“They’re little nicks – but I was just horrified, to be honest. It’s just unacceptable.”

Another mother collected her daughter with her legs covered in “pinholes” from the glass, while the friend she was sitting next to was bleeding from a piece that hit her face.

“I was shocked, I didn’t think it was real,” the mother told the Herald.

That evening numerous parents took to social media, complaining about what children on the bus had experienced.

The Herald understands the driver was new, having started on Monday.

Brougham Buses said in a statement that the situation was under investigation.

“Part of that is finding out what went wrong and how this could have been prevented,” the company said.

“The driver has been stood down and offered support during this process and we are working with the school and parents to reassure them that corrective action is taking place.

“We do sympathise with the parents’ concerns and offer our apologies to those affected.”

Howick College responds

Howick College principal Dale Burden rejected claims from parents that students were made to get on the bus.

“Students were not made to sit on a bus by anyone,” he said.

“We enjoy a positive relationship with the bus company and know them to be a company that values the health and safety of our students.”

Burden said the school had spoken to Brougham Buses and understood it would be investigating the matter.

“The college has communicated with the relevant families, thanking them for drawing this incident to our attention and reassuring them that the incident is subject to review by the company.”