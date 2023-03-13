Homes evacuated, gas line ruptured after large slip in Lower Hutt

A large slip has come down in Lower Hutt, rupturing a gas line and taking out powerlines.

Houses have been evacuated and people are urged to avoid Howard Rd at Point Howard.

Hutt City Council is asking people in the area to conserve water while they work to restore services, and that people should avoid flushing toilets.

“If any residents have safety concerns, they should call 111″.

1 of 4. There has been a landslide at 78 Howard Road, Point Howard. There is no loss of life or injury. Fire and Emergency NZ are working on assessing the situation and making services safe, including power and gas. — Hutt City Council (@HuttCityCouncil) March 13, 2023

Wellington Water said the slip was caused by a burst water pipe last night and when it was assessed this morning it had dislodged a power pole.

“Fire and Emergency are on-site as the power lines are arcing on the road, and the road is closed. The slip has also caused a breach in a gas line, and the team is awaiting attendance from the Gas Utility.”

There is also a further leak on the drinking water pipe, but it cannot be repaired until the other utilities recommend it’s safe.

FENZ shift manager Chris Dalton says five fire service vehicles are there including three trucks and fire services are still working on trying to isolate the gas.

The property where the slip occurred is currently for sale, asking for inquiries over $1.3 million.



