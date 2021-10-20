Holy guacamole: Hastings supermarket selling avocados for nine cents

Hastings Pak 'n Save is selling new season avocados for 9 cents each. Photo / Supplied

Avocados have hit near-record low prices in Hastings as the "perfect storm" creates a significant oversupply in the North Island.

On Thursday morning, Hastings Pak 'n Save was selling the green-fleshed fruit for nine cents each - meaning you could buy more than 100,000 of them for the same price as the average house in New Zealand.

The dramatic drop in the price of avocados is the result of the decrease in export to Australia, which is currently experiencing an oversupply of locally grown avocados.

Covid-19 has also lessened local demand for the fruit from restaurants and cafes, creating what Bay of Plenty grower Hugh Moore described as the "perfect storm" in the avocado season.

Moore told RNZ last week that Covid-19 related freight delays and higher shipping costs have also meant that sending New Zealand avocados offshore to markets in Asia has become more difficult than usual.

As a result, returns for growers are about a third of what they were this time last year.

"The wholesale market is flooded... everyone's going to run at a loss this year," Moore said.

New Zealand Avocado chief executive Jen Scoular told RNZ last week that this would be one of the most difficult seasons for avocado growers in the last 10 years.

However, Scoular remained positive that although New Zealand Avocado's market research showed that about 30 per cent of New Zealanders don't buy avocados, that this decrease in price might change their minds.

"We're certainly working on increasing the demand for avocados in the New Zealand market this season."

