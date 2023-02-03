Long weekend travellers warned as more rain could be on the way, earthquake jolts the North Island and coroner's findings revealed over washing machine tragedy in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A long queue has formed on the state highway heading north out of Auckland as holiday weekend traffic builds up.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert this morning advising motorists of heavy delays going out of the city on State Highway 1 near Upper Waiwera.

“Due to high traffic volumes, SH1 is currently congested prior to Johnstones Hill Tunnels. Please expect significant delays while travelling through this area,” the transport agency said.

A video posted by the agency showed cars lined up tailing one another heading north on the highway as the traffic continued to increase whereas incoming traffic was next to nothing.

Due to high traffic volumes, SH1 is currently CONGESTED prior to Johnstones Hill Tunnels. Please expect significant NB DELAYS while traveling through this area. ^SG pic.twitter.com/oFgcssqbD5 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 3, 2023

Emergency services were responding to a serious crash on High St, Dannevirke, that occurred at about 9.30am, a police spokesperson said.

“Sadly, one person has died at the scene. The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays. The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.”

Ahead of Waitangi day, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency sent a statement urging people to plan their long-weekend journey in advance with the latest information on road closures and restrictions.

It also asked motorists to allow plenty of extra time and expect delays in several regions.

Parts of the country remain under MetService heavy rain watches and warnings including parts of Northland, Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, Taranaki and the South Island’s West Coast, the agency said.

SH1 northbound is congested before Johnstones Hill Tunnels as Auckland holidaymakers leave for the long weekend. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A number of state highways had been closed due to significant slips and other damage, with lengthy detours in place which would “add significantly to travel times in affected areas”.

“SH23 to Raglan and SH1 from the Brynderwyns to Waipu both remain closed and are highly unlikely to open during the long weekend,” it said.

“In Auckland, the Hibiscus Coast Highway on-ramp is closed due to damage. The toll on the Northern Gateway will remain paused until Friday, February 10 or until the on-ramp is re-opened, to provide motorists who need to travel in the area with a reliable alternative to SH16 which remains affected by flooding.

“SH25A in Coromandel has sustained major damage and will be closed for some time, with an update to be provided following geotechnical inspections next week.”

Slips at the summit of State Highway 25a which was washed away in recent heavy rains. Photo / Supplied

Heavy rain was likely to affect the West Coast of the South Island on Sunday and Monday, and drivers were urged to check the latest conditions before driving in the region, Waka Kotahi said.

“Stop/go traffic control will be in place at a number of locations, with many trucks on the road busy removing debris and slip material as the long clean-up process gets underway.”

Waka Kotahi National Emergency Response Team spokesperson Mark Owen said people planning to travel in affected areas should check Journey Planner before they head out.

“This page is updated 24/7 by our traffic operations centres and is the best source of the most recent and reliable information available on state highway closures and disruptions. Remember to refresh the page when checking the status of highways to ensure that the latest updates are displayed.”

Owen said the transport agency would continue to issue social media updates with the latest information around the clock to ensure people were well informed.

“We’re focused on keeping everyone fully informed and as safe as possible. Our people are working day and night to make that happen, and roading contractors are also working around the clock in incredibly difficult conditions to monitor the state highway network for slips, flooding and other disruptions.

“Contractors will always do their best to keep roads open and minimise disruptions, but the nature of this event means that roads may need to be closed at short notice to keep people safe.”

The agency said it also urged motorists using roads in affected areas to adjust their driving to the conditions, which meant slowing down, increasing following distances, switching headlights on and watching for flooding and other debris on the road.

“Slips and surface water are likely to disrupt travel in affected regions, making some roads impassable and others likely to close at short notice.”







