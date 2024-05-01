An Auckland woman has been charged after making a hoax phone call to the police, sparking an emergency response in Conifer Grove last night.

Police rushed to Cunningham Place before 9.30pm after a firearms incident was reported.

Counties Manukau South area commander Inspector Joe Hunter said police are incredibly frustrated over the hoax call.

“There are no other words for this callous behaviour and let this be a reminder that anyone identified making such calls could themselves be facing prosecution.”

A 29-year-old woman will appear today in the Papakura District Court, charged with using a phone for fictitious purposes.

Hunter said frontline staff were quickly on the scene and it was established an incident had not occurred.

“We take any incident involving firearms or firearms violence incredibly seriously.

“Like our community, police are concerned when these incidents occur, and we will continue to respond in an urgent manner.”



