High-profile radio host charged with drink-driving more than triple the limit

A well-known Auckland radio host has been charged with drink driving. Photo / NZME

A well-known New Zealand radio host has been charged with drink-driving at almost four times the legal limit.

The host, who was scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court this morning, is alleged to have blown 976 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250 micrograms.

According to court documents, the person was driving in Auckland on December 30 when they blew the reading.

The person doesn’t have name suppression but it is understood their lawyer intends to seek it.

The host is due to appear in court on May 2.