Hell in paradise: Aramoana's legacy

Thirty years after David Gray gunned down 13 people at the small seaside settlement of Aramoana, survivors and victims' families will meet near the sad scene to pay tribute - and remember.

After an altercation with his neighbour Gray, 33, armed himself with a high-powered semi automatic rifle and opened fire.

He murdered 13 men, women and children and wounded two others - little girls who were both shot in the stomach but survived.

One of the victims was a local police sergeant who was one of the first officers at the scene and tried to stop the killer.

To mark the anniversary senior journalist Anna Leask looks into Gray's murderous rampage, speaking to survivors, witnesses and others who were there on the day and in the aftermath of the terrifying siege.