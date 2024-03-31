The Government announced a new cancer treatment facility to be built in Northland. Video / RNZ

More than $15,000 has been donated to the family of a Christchurch mum given just weeks to live after she went to have stomach discomfort checked out.

Naomi Argyle, 45, went to her GP in early March after suffering intermittent stomach aches.

She was then sent for scans, then a biopsy - and the next day she was given the worst news possible.

Cancer - thought to have started in her colon - has spread to her liver, chest and lymph nodes.

She has stage 4, or very advanced cancer, that she has been told is very aggressive.

Upon learning the news the father of Argyle’s 11 and 13-year-old daughters set up a Givealittle page to help his family.

“We have 2 amazing daughters who are about to have their worlds ripped apart,” Scott Ashworth said on the page.

“This is the most heartbreaking thing I could ever imagine having to do but I have no other options.

“I’m writing this to try and generate as much support as possible so she can have some quality in the time she has left.

“She is unable to work therefore money is very, very tight.

“I want her to be able to do as much as possible and create some forever memories with our girls and to make her time left as happy as she can possibly be.”

Since Ashworth started the page more than 200 people have donated, bringing donations to $15,500.

Last week Argyle posted a message of thanks for the support.

“I want to say a massive thank you for all the love and messages I have received since last week, it has been overwhelming,” she wrote.

“I have been out of hospital a week today and am enjoying being in my own space. I have had a massive week with visits from palliative care, doctors and the cancer society who are all fantastic and we are working at getting a handle on my pain levels.

“I turned 45 and had the best birthday celebrating with some of my favourite people.

“Thank you to everyone for their generous donations… it has truly blown me away and I have started to plan a few surprises for the girls.

“Please continue to share this page for me.”

Argyle is currently in Christchurch Hospital but hopes to return home this week.

A relative told the Herald her focus was on “relieving the stress on the kids’ dad.

“And hoping to replace the income of the next few years that she won’t be earning now to allow them a normal schooling - to be able to do school trips, etc.

“Her prognosis is not great but her spirits are as high as she can manage.”

He said Argyle’s other aim was to raise awareness about people so young getting this “viciously aggressive disease”.

Argyle believed testing should be more widely available for people under 50.

