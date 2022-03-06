Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Heart of the City boss Viv Beck standing for Auckland mayoralty and pledging to scrap regional fuel tax

4 minutes to read
Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck is standing for the Auckland mayoralty. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck is standing for the Auckland mayoralty. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Bernard Orsman
By
Bernard Orsman

Reporter

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck is putting her hat in the ring for the Auckland mayoralty today with a goal to scrap the 11.5 cents a litre regional fuel tax within 12

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.