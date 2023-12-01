Hawke's Bay residents have been warned to keep themselves and their dogs out of the water at Haumoana Beach, pictured last year, after a mystery substance washed ashore.

Hawke's Bay residents have been warned to keep themselves and their dogs out of the water at Haumoana Beach, pictured last year, after a mystery substance washed ashore.

At least two dogs have become unwell after eating an unknown, smelly substance that’s washed ashore south of Napier.

Concerns about the substance - described as “fatty, with an odour” - prompted Hawke’s Bay Regional Council to post a warning on its Facebook page last night telling people not to swim at Haumoana Beach, 15km south of Napier, and to keep their dogs out of the water.

They’d contacted Te Whatu Ora about the substance, the council posted about 9pm.

“They have advised for people to not swim in this area, and to keep dogs out of the water. We are working with Hastings District Council to find the cause of this incident, and will update you when we can.”

The warning came too late for one resident, who wrote that her dogs were vomiting after eating the substance.

“My dogs both ate this substance today, they went straight for it and I couldn’t get them to stop, they’re both vomiting. Anymore ok info would be appreciated.”

The substance remained unknown as of this morning, a regional council spokeswoman told the Herald.

Tests were planned but she wasn’t sure when results would be available.

Meanwhile, warning signs were planned for the area, she said.

“Hopefully they’ll be going up today.”

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.







