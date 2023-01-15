Harcourts office puts out call for ‘catnapped’ pet after being taken away in car

Harcourts Avonhead pet, Marley is believed to have been 'catnapped'. Photo / Supplied

A Christchurch real estate office is calling for the safe return of their office cat, which they understand was taken by a member of the public.

Harcourts Avonhead staff member Nicola Sturzaker took to social media asking for their cat, Marley, to be safely returned to the office.

“He is a well-loved member of our team,” she said in an online post.

According to Sturzaker, Marley was last seen on Sunday and was known to venture around the Avonhead shops in the local mall.

While making inquiries, a local shop owner confirmed to Sturzaker they saw the cat being put in somebody’s vehicle. The owner wasn’t able to take a number plate.

Sturzaker said the cat has been a beloved member of the office for over a decade.

“He has his own window card on the front door,” she told the Herald.

“Marley came to us after the earthquakes, he lived in a property down the road and after the quakes, they took off and left him. So he made residence here and just never left.”

The Harcourts staffer described the pet as “in your face”, spending most of his day sleeping on the front desk.

On the older side of life, Marley was checked a month ago due to ongoing kidney issues. He has noticeable discolouration in one of his eyes due to melanosis.

“We think someone saw him, thought he was homeless and took him away to be a hero and help him out,” said Sturzaker.

“We’ve contacted Avonhead Vets and the SPCA to keep an eye out in case he pops up.”