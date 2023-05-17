Bailey Conlon is set to compete in the Virtus Games. Photo / Lewis Ryan

Bailey Conlon is set to compete in the Virtus Games. Photo / Lewis Ryan

OPINION

Hākinakina community news is a weekly update on our own local community sports and athletes.

Swimming New Zealand has announced its national squad to compete in the Virtus Games, which includes Rotorua’s own Bailey Conlon.

The Te Arawa Swimming Club product is bound for Vichy in France for the sixth edition of the games.

Virtus is the global organisation that governs, advocates, organises and promotes elite sport for athletes with an intellectual impairment. The 10-strong New Zealand swim team will be accompanied by Te Arawa club coach Henk Greupink and manager Robyn Conlon.

Seventeen-year-old Bailey has been in top form recently with seven medals from eight events at the New Zealand Open and National Age Group champs, which attracted the attention of the national selectors.

He is not new to high-level competition but the Virtus Games will be his biggest challenge as he takes on an international field.

His next few weeks will be occupied with a gruelling training schedule under the watchful eye of coach Greupink, as the countdown to Vichy draws near.

The June 4 to 10 event presents an amazing opportunity for Bailey to further his sporting goals and dreams.

Swimming and competing have given Bailey a sense of belonging. He felt like he was living in a world that wasn’t quite made for him, a world where he didn’t fit. Then he found swimming, and with it, he found his place, his purpose, his tribe - he feels he belongs.

The Te Arawa Swimming Club, operating out of the Rotorua Aquatic Centre, was where all Bailey’s dreams and opportunities were conceived.

This amazing opportunity is self-funded and there is a Givealittle page created to help Bailey to compete on the world stage and his family would be very grateful for any support.

Another amazing young athlete representing New Zealand and Rotorua. Get stuck in, Bailey!

