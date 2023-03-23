The winners have been found in the Northland Bowls Centre’s First Year Singles comps.

The Centre First Year Singles were completed last weekend, and 18 players took part.

In the men’s division, first place went to William Carey of Mamaranui, who was the only player on the day to win all their matches. Second place went to Staun Popham of Leigh, and third place to Andrew McKinlay of Kensington.

In the women’s division, the winner in a very close competition was Lorraine Davies of Mangawhai. Second place went to Viki Hurring of One Tree Pt, and third place to Pauline Hall of Kamo. Well done to everyone - a great start to their bowling career.

Meanwhile in Christchurch, the Centre men’s and women’s representative squads were fighting it out in the New Zealand Championship. The women failed to qualify in their section when they went down to the eventual winners of the event, Nelson. The bronze medals came north when the men’s squad won their section and then went down to the eventual winners of the event, Wellington, in the semifinals, with one shot and five millimetres being the difference in the winning of the pairs competition.

The last end was killed by the Wellington skip, with it having to be replayed, and Northland lost out on playing for gold.

Dean McMurchy, playing the singles, had a clean sweep, winning all matches. He was the player of the tournament for Northland. Second-year bowler Jeff Cole led in the fours brilliantly, and all the players made a huge contribution. The medals were a nice reward for a well-put-together tournament. Wellington were the eventual winners in the men’s section and Nelson in the women’s.

Meanwhile, the Premier 2 men and women competed in the inaugural two-day event, and these players showed their capabilities by finishing second overall.

Many of them are kicking at the heels of the players in the Open Premier 1 teams and showed their capabilities against strong opposition.

This weekend sees the first Champion of Champion event, to be played at Mangawhai greens on Saturday.

The draw for men is as follows: One Tree Pt and Maungaturoto have first-round byes (report at 10.15am); Hikurangi, Dargaville, Mangawhai, Kamo, Waipū, Arapohue, Maungakaramea, Onerahi, Kensington, Whangārei, Mamaranui and Ruawai all play at 8.30am.

And for women: Hikurangi, Mangawhai, Kensington, Onerahi, Kamo, Maungakaramea, Arapohue, Waipū (all report at 10.15am).

Sunday sees the Champ of Champ Singles playing at Kensington greens.

The draw is:

Men: Kensington, Arapohue (report at 10.15am), Onerahi, Whangārei, Kamo, Hikurangi, Ruawai, Dargaville, One Tree Pt, Mamaranui, Mangawhai, Waipū, Maungaturoto, Maungakaramea.

Women: Mangawhai (bye), Onerahi, Waipū, Kensington, Maungakaramea, Hikurangi, Kamo (report at 10.15am).

Club tournaments next week:

Sunday - Hikurangi AC Triples

Tuesday - Maungakaramea AC Triples

Wednesday- Mangawhai AC Triples

Thursday - Onerahi AC Triples

Saturday - Leigh AC Triples



