Gumboots for a good cause: Puketapu fundraiser spreads joy for flood-hit community

The Gumboot Ball organisers, who donned their best wellies for the event (from left): Bex Tacon, Sam Danielson, Amy Phipps, Mary Danielson, Jodie Simmons and Kathryn Simmons. Photo / Warren Buckland

Spruced-up gummies replaced golden slippers at a fundraising ball in Napier over the weekend, with eager punters donning their best for a good cause.

Organised by a passionate group of community members, the Gumboot Charity Ball took place at the Old Church in Meeanee on Saturday to help raise much-needed funds for the Puketapu Cyclone Relief Fund.

Bex Tacon, who was part of the organising team, said the event served two purposes: it helped raise essential funds for cyclone relief in Puketapu while also connecting people.

“It allowed a lot of people in the community to come together, let their hair down and have a great night out. We also attracted people from outside the community, which was very good.”

Saturday’s sell-out event was “wonderful”, and Tacon said everyone had an amazing time.

While total funds are still being finalised, Tacon said approximately $60,000 is thought to have been raised.

She said it was hard to pick a highlight.

“It was all just so good.

“Just the fact that people came in and got to dress up and have a great night was wonderful.”

