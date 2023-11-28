The new Government gets set for its first Cabinet meeting. Was Black Friday a hit or miss for retailers? And the truce in Gaza gets extended in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An ornate period home once featured on Grand Designs New Zealand is on the market for up to $4.3 million, having been relocated from Christchurch to an isolated spot near Queenstown.

The Turret House, a villa that’s more than 100 years old, featured on the television show in 2017 when former owners Jamie and Melissa McMurtie spent over a year taking it apart and reassembling it in its new spot.

They sold the house in 2018 for $2.14m. Now there is a deadline sale of the property, closing on December 20.

The Turret House, at 37 Bluff Lane, Gibbston, near Queenstown, has an estimated value of up to $4.3 million.

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty agent Ben Terry is handling the listing, describing the home as having “a huge amount of the original detail, including the beautiful Carrara ceilings, wooden panelling, fireplace, mosaic tiles, native timber flooring and [a] grand staircase”.

The five-bedroom, 400-square-metre home sits on one hectare in Gibbston Valley and has a 2021 RV of $2.82m.

“With impressive stud height throughout, the four double bedrooms have a real sense of space and light, including the master with its very own ensuite, walk-in wardrobe and bespoke turret,” Terry’s listing reads.

The home has a large open-plan kitchen and dining room with a Rayburn cooker that adjoins “a large scullery with a near-new double width Smeg oven, prep sink and bench, perfect for catering dinner parties or events”.

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty agent Ben Terry is handling the multimillion-dollar listing.

“The formal living is straight from a fairy tale with an ornate fireplace, wooden panelling and cabinetry.

“The huge bay window brings the last of the day’s light in all year round.

“Modern additions include the internal access garage, private home cinema, partial double glazing, radiator heaters throughout, insulation, wiring and plumbing upgrades.”

Terry said: “The setting is peaceful, nestled amongst neighbouring vines yet dramatic with sweeping views of the valley walls and the showpiece Nevis Bluff with its striking and dynamic form.”

It is the third Grand Designs home to come up for sale this year.

Bella Castello, a seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion, made a star appearance on Grand Designs NZ last year and is for sale by way of deadline treaty, closing on December 13.

Another home that featured last year has struggled to sell.

London builder Tony Hodge’s Waiheke Island house of cedar and steel wrapped around seven containers was due to go to auction this month but was cancelled at the last minute.