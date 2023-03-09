The government has announced fresh investment into Māori horticulture in the Bay of Plenty. Photo / NZME

The Government has announced a $ 5.1 million investment into four Māori horticulture businesses in the Bay of Plenty.

Regional Development Minister Kiri Allan said today the investment from the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund was to “advance developments on underutilised whenua Māori” in the region.

Paengaroa North A1 Section 2 has been approved for a loan of up to $1.16m and Waihau Bay Horticulture up to $2.12m to develop kiwifruit orchards.

Ngāi Tamarāwaho has been approved a grant of up to $726,000 to develop a purpose-built contracting yard that will provide nursery services to support ecological restoration, planting and eco-sourcing seedlings on Māori freehold land.

Te Moana a Toi Truffles Collective, made up of seven Māori landowners, will receive a grant of up to $1.11m to plant 13 hectares of truffle trees in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Allan said the Bay of Plenty had a credible history of producing high-value horticulture.

“These investments will see the region continue to grow in capability and build strong relationships with technical partners to thrive in this sector.

“Horticulture offers the opportunity Māori to leverage one of their key assets, their whenua, to generate economic return for the benefit of their communities and these investments work hand-in-hand with the priorities of the fund.”

Allan said Māori owned approximately 400,000 hectares of land in farms engaged in primary production and less than 1 per cent of this land was in horticulture.

