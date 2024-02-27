The men of the Gordon family - David (left), dad Nuki, Joe and Adam with the next generation, Teimana. Photo / RNZ / Cushla Abraham

By Monique Steele of RNZ

Shearing is in the blood for one Masterton family.

The Gordons in Wairarapa have been competing in the Golden Shears international shearing and woolhandling contest for decades.

And this year, five out of six of semi-retired shearer and presser Nuki Gordon’s kids will be competing in the event that kicks off later this week.

David, Joseph and Adam Gordon will enter shearing categories, while Cushla and Samantha will contend for woolhandling titles - and both have partners who shear too.

The eldest, Cushla Abraham of Abraham Shearing, said shearing had been a way of life for her and her family.

“It’s just part of the blood, I would say. All my family have always competed,” she said.

“My great-grandmother, she has the open woolhandling trophy there.

“It’s in her name so yeah, it’s just always been a big part of what we do.

“When you’re in the shearing shed, it’s just what you do. You go out with your parents, who help you, you learn to work hard.”

Sisters Cushla, Sam, mum Marie and Sonya. Photo / RNZ / Cushla Abraham

The 34-year-old has competed in the Golden Shears since she was 16 - and has been contracting all summer and putting in the mahi to prepare for the contest.

“I’d really love to make the open world handling final, I’ve never made the final,” she said.

“I don’t even think I’ve ever made the semis in the open.

“I’ve been working really hard on my routine and just focusing on the job at hand so hopefully I can make it out of the quarter-finals.”

She said shearing was certainly a physical job - but you did not need a gym membership, and you could get paid to practise for contests.

“It’s a great money maker when you’re young and it’s always good to fall back on, and it’s a really great job to have.”

Abraham said it was always a good time working in the shearing industry.

The Golden Shears International Shearing Championships will be held in the Gordons’ hometown of Masterton from Thursday, February 29.

- RNZ