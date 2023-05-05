Well-known tour operator Gannet Beach Adventures is shutting down, citing struggles with "bureaucratic red tape". Pictured is co-owner Colin Lindsay in 2020 after they were allowed to re-open following two years of forced closure. Photo / Paul Taylor

A tractor tour operation that drove tourists past the stunning cliffs of Cape Kidnappers for 70 years has made the decision to shut down, citing “bureaucratic red tape” as its strangler.

In a farewell posted to Facebook on Thursday, owners Colin and Kim Lindsay announced the permanent closure of Gannet Beach Adventures, which offered tractor-trailer tours along the dramatic Hawke’s Bay coastline.

“This decision has been made with much deliberation and angst and comes after four very difficult and frustrating years,” the post said.

“In light of recent events, ongoing beach access issues and continued bureaucratic red tape, we have sadly come to the end of the road.”

Before the Covid pandemic and Cyclone Gabrielle, the business had battled with a suspension of its operations for nearly two years after a landslide in 2019 seriously injured two tourists walking independently from the tour along the beach they used.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) granted the concession to the tour company again after a risk assessment report and an updated safety plan was created.

Colin Lindsay said at the time that the process was “frustrating”, and they’d been left without any support or compensation for their business from DoC.

He declined to comment further on the permanent closure when approached by Hawke’s Bay Today.

The farewell statement from the Lindsays said they took pride in overcoming many obstacles over the years they were operating their small local business, which was established in 1952 by Neil and Elizabeth Burden.

“Our locally owned and operated, once-viable and well-loved iconic tourism business deserved a better ending than this,” the statement reads.

The statement highlights the “top-notch” safety record, sustainability and affordability of the business, as well as the value they brought to the community.

“We employed locals. We gave an unforgettable and authentic ‘Kiwi’ experience to hundreds of thousands of tourists over many years - both domestic and international (many of whom rated our tour as the best thing they had done in New Zealand),” the statement reads.

“We helped tired walkers with a ride home, tidal information or first aid. We retrieved stuck vehicles for relieved locals. We looked out for sick or injured gannets and other wildlife and took pride in caring for the rest shelter area at Cape Kidnappers. We donated vouchers for school and community fundraisers and offered discounted educational tours.”

Gannet Beach Adventures was a beloved local attraction but had struggled with forced closures and beach access issues over the last four years. Photo / Paul Taylor

They thanked passengers, staff and those who had supported the business over the last few years.

“To those who traverse the beach in the future, however you travel - take care and be safe, it is a very different place without us.”

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was a sad day for the region with the closure of an “iconic” and “much-loved” business.

“It’s been difficult for Colin and Kim to manage access to the area since the landslide, amid the need to protect public safety,” Hazlehurst said.

“Colin has been the kaitiaki for this area – keeping tracks cleared and facilities clean and tidy to allow people to visit this special part of our region.”

Tryphena Cracknell, DoC operations manager for Hawke’s Bay, said Gannet Beach Adventures’ closure was “unfortunate”.

She said DoC suspended concessions after the 2019 landslide due to concerns about the safety of people exposed to landslide risks along the beach, and it lifted the suspension once it was satisfied appropriate measures were in place to manage the risks to clients and staff.

“Having an independently audited safety plan is a standard requirement for DoC to grant a concession for someone to operate on public conservation land,” she said.

“Safety had to be DoC’s priority in this situation, but we acknowledge the uncertainty Gannet Beach Adventures faced three years ago as we worked through the situation.”