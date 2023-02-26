Gang member spends birthday behind bars for part in violent ‘dispute resolution’

Mongrel Mob member Teimana Tawhai was sentenced today at the High Court in Wellington. Photo / NZME

Mongrel Mob member Teimana Tawhai was sentenced today at the High Court in Wellington. Photo / NZME

Mongrel Mob member Teimana Tawhai celebrated his 24th birthday in a prison cell yesterday.

He’ll be spending more birthdays behind bars after he was sentenced in the High Court at Wellington this morning for a gang “dispute resolution” that turned violent.

Justice Francis Cooke handed him five years and two months’ imprisonment on charges of aggravated wounding and aggravated burglary.

In January last year, Tawhai and three associates went to an address in Upper Hutt, armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, to settle a gang dispute.

A party was going on that evening, Tawhai and his associates knocked on the door about 11pm.

The group chased the victim down a short hallway after an altercation at the front door. The victim was unable to get away.

An associate of Tawhai’s fired the shotgun three times, and the victim was struck and wounded.

According to the summary of facts, the victim suffered “in excess of twenty wounds to the left side of his torso from the shotgun pellets”.

The group then fled in their Toyota Ute.

The summary stated a number of people called police, who then spotted the group while on their way to the scene.

Tawhai and his three associates were eventually stopped by police, and a search found the 12-gauge pump action shotgun in the tray of the ute.

Justice Cooke said there was premeditation involved, as the violent visit on the night of January 10 was a gang-related “dispute resolution exercise”, and the group were armed.

The court heard Tawhai has drug and alcohol abuse issues and was drunk and high on methamphetamine at the time.

Lawyer Carrie Parkin said her client’s offending had all the hallmarks of a young man acting impulsively, without consideration of his consequences.

Parkin said Tawhai suffers from disorders associated with drug and alcohol abuse and would benefit from treatment.



