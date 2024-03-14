By RNZ

Freyberg High School says the behaviour of some of its students at a protest while Associate Education Minister David Seymour was visiting was unacceptable.

A student spat on the ground in front of the Act leader during his visit to the school in Palmerston North.

A video shared online showed students performing the haka Ka Mate as he came outside.

At the conclusion of the haka, a student holding a tino rangatiratanga flag approached Seymour and spat at the ground by his feet.

In another video, students could be heard screaming “f*** you”.

A Freyberg High School student appears to spit at the shoes of Act leader David Seymour during a school visit in Palmerston North. Photo / via video

School staff could be seen creating a human barrier between the students and Seymour.

Seymour has come under fire in recent weeks for his plan to review the Ka Ora, Ka Ako programme, which provides free lunches to more than 220,000 students nationwide.

According to its website, Freyberg has been part of the programme since October 2021.

Seymour also faced opposition at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds this year, with the biggest challenge being laid down for him during the pōwhiri.

The other politicians were greeted by only one kaiwero (warrior), but Seymour had to face a group.

Seymour was also heckled by spectators while giving his speech at Waitangi, with some calling on him to sit down.

– RNZ