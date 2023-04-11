Showery conditions and cool evening weather expected for this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Frequent showers and autumnal temperatures are in store for the coming week of weather in Whanganui.

Metservice meteorologist Andrew James said there was “a deteriorating trend” in the weather this week, with showery conditions anticipated.

“We don’t have any widespread rain events coming through, but it’s looking like on-and-off showers throughout the week.”

Tuesday was expected to be the best day of weather, with fine, sunny conditions, but James said showers would arrive later in the afternoon and become heavy throughout the evening.

“The thing with these showers is they’re quite spotty or hit-and-miss, so it’s whether you are caught under one or not.”

The showers would clear overnight, and on Wednesday it was looking like there would be “decent conditions” with lingering, frequent showers.

Into Thursday morning, showers would ease off during the day, with longer, fine breaks by lunchtime.

James said the weather should clear for Friday, with no rain yet forecast for that day.

Temperature highs for early on in the week would be 22C and 23C, before cooling off on Friday to 20C.

Overnight, James said temperatures could be expected to drop to around 12C or 13C.

“That’s normal for this time of year and autumnal temperatures.”

James said it was a good idea to stay up to date with the forecast looking further ahead to the weekend, as the upper North Island was facing complex weather conditions.

“It’s a busy, complicated week of weather for New Zealand in general.”