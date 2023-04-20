Four people charged in Whangārei homicide investigation

Police investigating the scene of the muder at Gull service station in Raumanga. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Four people have been charged, two with murder, in connection with the death of Shayden Perkinson at a Whangārei gas station over the weekend.

It is alleged the 25-year-old was stabbed after he allegedly stepped in to help a woman being robbed at an ATM outside the doorway of Gull petrol station in Raumanga.

Detective Inspector Dene Begbie said the four men were located at an address in South Auckland this afternoon.

“Two of the men, aged 24 and 29, are charged with murder,” Begbie said.

A third man, 25, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and with unlawful possession of a pistol. A fourth man, 54, has been charged jointly with the 25-year-old with unlawful possession of a pistol.

The men are due to appear in Manukau District Court tomorrow.

The investigation is continuing and police are not ruling out further arrests and charges.

“Investigation staff have been working hard to piece together the events of the night, so it is pleasing that arrests have now been made,” Begbie said.











