Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Forough Amin: Iran protests reveal NZ politics has flipped

By Forough Amin
4 mins to read
A woman protests against the death of Mahsa Amini, outside Iran's general consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo / AP

A woman protests against the death of Mahsa Amini, outside Iran's general consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo / AP

OPINION:

It has been more than a month since the start of what is now called a revolution in Iran.

September 16, 2022, the day a young girl (Mahsa Amini) was killed at the custody

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand