Fog engulfs Auckland causing public transport disruption and delays on the roads

NZ Herald
Low-lying fog is disrupting travel for morning commuters. Photo / Waka Kotahi.

Low-lying fog is rolling across Auckland this morning, disrupting public transport and obscuring the city’s skyline.

Fog affecting traffic on Auckland's North Western motorway on 21 September. Photo / Waka Kotahi.
Auckland Transport said ferry commuters should “expect possible delays to all Bayswater, Birkenhead, Devonport, Half Moon Bay, Hobsonville ferry services, due to fog in the Waitemata Harbour”.

Auckland Airport put fog restrictions in place early this morning.

Neither domestic flights nor international flights have currently been disrupted, however, further updates are due to follow.

A MetService spokesperson said a mix of moist and warm conditions overnight made for “perfect fog weather”.

“While it will disrupt the early morning commute, the conditions will lift by midday.”


