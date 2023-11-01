Two different drivers fled police in a stolen car in the West Auckland suburbs of Sunnyvale and Glen Eden. File photo / NZME

Two different drivers fled police in a stolen car in the West Auckland suburbs of Sunnyvale and Glen Eden. File photo / NZME

Police have taken five young people into custody after a fleeing vehicle incident in West Auckland early this morning.

In a statement, police said they spotted a stolen vehicle on West Coast Rd at 3.30am, driving towards Glen Eden.

“With the help of the police Eagle helicopter, police were able to track the vehicle, and were able to successfully spike it on Seymour Rd.

“The driver and three occupants exited the vehicle and ran into an address on Selak Place, where they were eventually arrested.”

At that point a new person began driving the vehicle but they too were taken into custody after coming to a halt short of Swan Hill, the statement said.

No one was hurt in the incident. Police are considering charges against the five young people, who they referred to as “youths” but did not specify their ages.



