Emergency services are responding to a building fire in Penrose. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Dozens of firefighters are battling a large blaze at an industrial building in Penrose, Auckland.

Fire crews are responding from around the city to the fire, believed to be at the Portacom building on O'Rorke Rd.

Roads have been closed and dozen of firefighters are working to put the fire out.

Fire and Emergency says the third-alarm building fire is well involved and 12 fire trucks from the greater Auckland district have been sent to the scene.

"We're currently getting to work to extinguish the fire," said the shift manager at Fenz northern communications.

A witness told the Herald smoke could be seen pouring from the building and fire crews fought the flames with hoses.

No one has been hurt so far. St John was notified of the fire but has been stood down and did not treat or transport any patients, said a spokesperson.

Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police have also been called to the blaze.

A spokeswoman said they were called at 2.35pm and a unit is on the way to the scene.

The public is asked to keep away from the area.