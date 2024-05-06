The Enchanter fishing boat that capsized off North Cape in March 2022, with the loss of five men. The boat’s skipper, Lance Goodhew, of Coopers Beach, and Enchanter Charters are facing trial in the Whangārei District Court this week over the deaths.

Enchanter trial begins

A trial over the deaths of five people, when the Far North fishing boat Enchanter capsized in 2022, has begun in the Whangārei District Court.

Shay Ward, Ben Stinson, Jayde Cook, Lance Goodhew and Kobe O’Neill were rescued from the water, but five friends lost their lives on the night of March 20, 2022: Richard Bright, 63, Mike Lovett and Geoffrey Allen, both 72, Mark Walker, 41, and Mark Sanders, 43.

The boat’s skipper and company owner, Lance Goodhew, is charged by Maritime New Zealand with breaching his duties as a worker on the vessel and in doing so, allegedly exposing individuals to a risk of death or serious injury. The charge carries a maximum penalty of a $150,000 fine

His business, L & M Goodhew Ltd, has been charged with a breach of the Maritime Transport Act in operating a ship without the prescribed qualified personnel by not having a current medical certificate at the time of the incident, and comes with a maximum penalty of a $100,000 fine.

The business is also charged with exposing individuals to the risk of death or serious injury, carrying a maximum penalty of $1.5 million.

In August, Goodhew entered a not guilty plea on all charges and elected a judge-alone trial.

Duck shooting begins

Feedback from hunters on the opening weekend of bird hunting season was positive, according to organisers, as 60,000 Kiwis turned up for the annual tradition. Many families come together for a day out of hunting as part of the age-old tradition. Northland Fish & Game officer Graham Gallaghan said good numbers of birds were seen and some hunters got close to filling bag limits.

Minor crashes

Two minor crashes occurred on Saturday in which four people suffered moderate injuries. About 12.20pm, police received reports of a two-motorcycle crash in Hohaia Rd, Mitimiti, in the Far North. Three people were injured and police are making inquiries. In a second crash on State Highway 1 near Wehirua Rd, Ōkaihau, about 5.15pm, one person was injured

Small business success

A Success for Small Businesses course, specifically designed for aspiring and existing small business owners, entrepreneurs, and individuals looking to establish a strong foundation for their business ventures, is being held in Kaitāia next week.

The course, on May 15, from 9am to 11am at Far North Reap, welcomes participants from various industries and backgrounds, including: start-up entrepreneurs — individuals with innovative ideas and a vision to create new businesses from scratch, small business owners, business owners seeking to improve their understanding of essential business practices and compliance requirements, freelancers and self-employed professionals, and individuals operating as freelancers or in the gig economy who want to transition into small business ownership.

For more details go to https://www.kaitaia.net.nz/

Māori nursing award

Nominations are now open for Te Akenehi Hei Memorial Award for significant contribution to Māori health. The award is open to all Māori nurses. Nominations can be made via the NZ Nurses Organisation’s website https://www.nzno.org.nz/ until June 30.



