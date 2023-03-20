Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Exclusive: Alleged ‘Mr Big’ behind 500kg drug shipment extradited from Spain to NZ

Jared Savage
By
4 mins to read
The 51-year-old was arrested by Spanish police in 2022 and extradited to New Zealand last week to face charges of importing 500kg of methamphetamine. Photo / Guardia Civil

The 51-year-old was arrested by Spanish police in 2022 and extradited to New Zealand last week to face charges of importing 500kg of methamphetamine. Photo / Guardia Civil

The man whom New Zealand police allege is the ‘Mr Big’ behind one of the country’s largest drug shipments has been extradited from Spain to face prosecution.

About 500kg of methamphetamine was smuggled into the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand