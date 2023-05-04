Emergency services have been kept busy this morning. Photo / NZME

Several crashes have been reported in the region this morning.

A car hit a cow on State Highway 5 in Reporoa about 6.50am and the cow died at the scene.

No people were injured.

There was a two-vehicle crash reported to police about 6.30am on State Highway 2 near Pukehina Station Rd.

There did not appear to be any injuries, a spokesman said, and the road has been cleared.

SH30 ROTOITI - 8:00AM

Due to a crash on #SH30 between Te Puakanga Rd and Morehu Rd, Rotoiti east of Rotorua, the road is blocked in both directions. Emergency services are on their way. Delays in the area are likely. Diversions may be required. Road closure is possible. ^CO pic.twitter.com/SRRN93YNmd — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 4, 2023

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on SH30 near Tamatea St in Rotoiti, and the road is blocked.

A spokesman said it appeared no one was injured and the road should be open soon.

SH30 between Te Puakanga and Morehu Rds is blocked in both directions following a crash this morning, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

It said delays were likely and diversions might be required.

There was a two-vehicle crash on SH2 Te Puke East Rd near the intersection of Benner Rd about 6.30am.

The road was partially blocked.

There were no injuries, a police spokesman said.

Weather

MetService has lifted all weather warnings and watches for the Bay of Plenty, but occasional rain was forecast for the region today.

Law said the weather in the Bay of Plenty was looking drier in the next few days.

“For the Bay we are still going to be keeping hold of these northerly winds, cloud and a few showers over the next few days. The weather is looking much drier than we have seen lately with the heavy rain looking set to impact areas to the west of the country — Nelson, Taranaki, Northland for example.



