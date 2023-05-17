A section of State Highway 1 near Cambridge is closed as emergency services respond to serious crash.
This stretch of the highway has been dubbed as a “death trap”.
A police spokesperson said inital reports suggest one person has been critically injured in the two-vehicle collision.
It was reported around 9.40am and occurred near Hickey Rd - the same spot where a St John ambulance officer died after a crash last September.
Waka Kotahi NZTA advised that the motorway is between Victoria Rd interchange and Karapiro Rd, and is likely to remain closed for some time today.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow diversions,” said a police spokesperson.