Emergency services are responding to a serious crash near Cambridge on State Highway 1. Photo / File

A section of State Highway 1 near Cambridge is closed as emergency services respond to serious crash.

This stretch of the highway has been dubbed as a “death trap”.

A police spokesperson said inital reports suggest one person has been critically injured in the two-vehicle collision.

It was reported around 9.40am and occurred near Hickey Rd - the same spot where a St John ambulance officer died after a crash last September.

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised that the motorway is between Victoria Rd interchange and Karapiro Rd, and is likely to remain closed for some time today.

Due to a serious crash #SH1 is now CLOSED between Victoria Rd (Cambridge) interchange & Karapiro Rd (Karapiro) and is likely to remain closed for some time today. Detour information will follow: https://t.co/eM3FN6g2Yi ^TP pic.twitter.com/GdmEjhSpcQ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) May 17, 2023

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow diversions,” said a police spokesperson.



