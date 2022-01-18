Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Emergency services responding to incident at Treble Cone ski field near Wānaka

A helicopter has been sent to the Treble Cone ski field near Wanaka where a person has been injured. Photo / Supplied

Devon Bolger
By
Devon Bolger

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

A helicopter has been sent to the Treble Cone ski field near Wānaka where a paraglider has been injured.

A St John spokesperson said they were called to the skifield at 12.06pm.

The helicopter was still on scene retrieving the paraglider, who is in a moderate condition, at 1.15pm.

A police spokesperson said they are responding to an incident involving a paraglider.

"The circumstances around the event are not yet clear," a spokesperson said.

An ambulance is also in attendance.