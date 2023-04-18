Thick black smoke can be seen billowing from Newmarket train station. Photo / Amy Parr

Newmarket train station and nearby buildings are being evacuated due to a fire.

Smoke can be seen billowing from a building nearby and up to eight fire trucks have been reported on the scene.

YX Hair Salon stylist told the Herald he has evacuated the building due to a fire in the building.

“The fire is at the building’s groundfloor... the car park”, he said.

“There are about eight fire trucks outside at the moment.”

All trains on the Auckland rail network have been held in place.

“Due to a serious incident requiring emergency service responders in Newmarket, Newmarket Station is being evacuated,” Auckland Transport said.

“Please expect delays and cancellations on Western, Southern and Onehunga Lines as some trains are held on the track.”

A train passenger in Parnell said passengers are now being evacuated off the trains.

Commuters are told to expect delays.

Police are also responding to the incident.

More to come.