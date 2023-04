Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts, a reminder whooping cough deaths can be prevented and the global stage awaits for Jacinda Ardern ahead of her valedictory speech tonight in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A person has died at East Auckland’s Sylvia Park Mall.

A police spokesperson said an area of the Mt Wellington mall has been cordoned off as a result.

Officers were called to the shopping centre around 10am.

“At this very early stage we are not treating this death as suspicious,” the spokesperson said.