Eleven fire crews working to extinguish Takanini restaurant blaze

Multiple fire crews are working to put out a large fire believed to be at a restaurant in South Auckland this evening.

Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after 8pm after reports of a blaze on Great South Rd, Takanini. Fire and Emergency NZ and police have closed part of Great South Rd for the safety of locals and emergency service personnel.

At this stage the fire is contained, however, a Fenz spokesperson said the restaurant is in the middle of a block of shops and the fire has a high risk of spreading.

Nine fire trucks and two ladder trucks are contributing to efforts to put out the blaze. There are no reported injuries.

Concerned locals on social media said the property on fire was believed to be an Indian restaurant.



